Quickley (quadricep) produced 25 points (7-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six assists and one rebound across 30 minutes during Friday's 135-106 loss to the Rockets.

After missing the prior three games with a bruised quad, Quickley returned with his best scoring effort since Jan. 10. The fourth-year guard is averaging 17.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.3 boards and 2.9 three-pointers through 13 contests with the Raptors while playing 31.7 minutes per game, putting him on track for a big second half.