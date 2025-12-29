Quickley accumulated 27 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 141-127 overtime victory over the Warriors.

All five Raptor starters wound up scoring in double digits, but Quickley led the way as he dropped at least 25 points for a second straight game. The 26-year-old guard has had a solid December, averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 assists, 3.8 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.0 steals in 11 games so far this month.