Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Hits for team-high 27 in OT win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley accumulated 27 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 141-127 overtime victory over the Warriors.
All five Raptor starters wound up scoring in double digits, but Quickley led the way as he dropped at least 25 points for a second straight game. The 26-year-old guard has had a solid December, averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 assists, 3.8 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.0 steals in 11 games so far this month.
