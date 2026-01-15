Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Quickley is in jeopardy of missing two straight contests due to back spasms. If the guard cannot play Friday, Jamal Shead would see a considerable jump in ball-handling chances as Toronto's top point guard.
