Quickley (hip) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Quickley has played in only nine games this season for the Raptors and is listed as questionable once again to return to the floor Friday night against Chicago. Davion Mitchell has had to shoulder the load in the 25-year-old guard's absence, which will likely continue against the Bulls.
More News
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Missing eighth straight game•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Remains out for Saturday•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Another absence coming•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Out again for Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Another absence coming•