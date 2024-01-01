Quickley's (trade pending) status for Monday's game versus the Cavaliers is still in the air, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Quickley and RJ Barrett both participated in the morning shootaround, and neither are listed on the injury report. However, the Raptors have yet to make it official that they will play, and Murphy notes that their status may not be known until closer to tipoff.
