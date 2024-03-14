Quickley finished Wednesday's 113-104 loss to the Pistons with 25 points (8-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes.

Quickley sat out Monday against the Nuggets with a hip injury, but he returned to the lineup Wednesday to lead the Raptors in scoring. It's the fourth time in his last five appearances that Quickley has scored 20-plus points in a game, and while he struggled from three, he was able to recuperate those losses from the free throw line. He's continued to see more playing time and opportunities on the offensive side of the floor since being acquired by Toronto on Dec. 30. Since joining the Raptors, Quickley is averaging 18.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists over 33.6 minutes per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the floor and 40.9 percent from three.