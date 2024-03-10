Quickley amassed 29 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 44 minutes during Saturday's 128-118 overtime loss to Portland.
Although the Raptors have gone 1-6 over the last seven games, Quickley has been able to defy the outcomes with solid stat lines. He's been a dependable scoring threat since the All-Star break, averaging 21.8 points, 8.1 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals over nine games.
