Quickley finished Friday's 111-86 loss to the Hornets with 31 points (11-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes.

Quickley put up a season-high 22 field-goal attempts en route to a game- and season-best 31 points. He was one of very few bright spots for the club, as Scottie Barnes (13 points) was the only other Raptor to score in double figures. Quickley has posted at least 22 points in three of Toronto's last five outings, averaging 21.6 points, 7.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 34.0 minutes per game during that span.