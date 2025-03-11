Quickley (rest) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Quickley will get Wednesday night off for rest purposes, but the star guard should be able to return to Toronto's lineup for Friday's matchup against Utah. Jamal Shead is the most likely candidate to join the starting lineup in Quickley's stead Wendesday. Shead has averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 29.6 minutes across two games as a starter this season.
