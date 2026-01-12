Quickley recorded 20 points (6-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and four steals over 40 minutes during the Raptors' 116-115 overtime win over the 76ers on Sunday.

Quickley tied a season high with 22 field-goal attempts as he and Scottie Barnes ran the Raptors' offense Sunday in the absences of Brandon Ingram (thumb) and RJ Barrett (ankle). It wasn't an efficient night all around for Quickley, but he managed to crack the 20-point threshold for the 11th time this season and tied a career high with four steals. The sixth-year point guard would be in line for another high-volume outing in Monday's rematch against the Sixers if one or both of Ingram and Barrett were to be sidelined.