Quickley totaled 40 points (11-13 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 11-11 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 145-127 victory over the Warriors.

Quickley sizzled in the victory, drilling seven three-pointers in eight attempts, and added 10 assists to give the guard his fifth double-double of the season. Quickley's minutes were restricted over the weekend in his first game back from a back injury, but he showed no ill effects during his tour de force against the Warriors. Fantasy managers who had previously benched him amid the injury should get him back into starting lineups immediately.