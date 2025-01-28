Quickley (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Washington, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He'll be sidelined for an eighth consecutive game while he continues to recover from a left hip strain. Davion Mitchell should make another start at point guard in Quickley's stead, while Jamal Shead serves as Mitchell's primary backup.
