Quickley (illness) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with Miami.

Quickley will be back in action Monday following a one-game absence, which will likely shift Jamal Shead back to the second unit and Ja'Kobe Walter's minutes should dip. Quickley is averaging 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.5 triples and 1.2 steals per game this season.