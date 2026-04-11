Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game versus the Nets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Quickley is set to return from a one-game absence Sunday, which should result in Jamal Shead heading back to the second unit. There will also be fewer minutes available for A.J. Lawson with Quickley active.
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