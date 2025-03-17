Quickley (rest) isn't listed on Toronto's injury report for Monday's game against the Suns, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Quickley rested during the first half of Toronto's back-to-back set but will return to action Monday. With RJ Barrett (illness) sidelined, Quickley should handle a leading role. Since the All-Star break (10 games), Quickley has averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 30.4 minutes per game.