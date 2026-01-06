Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Notches 16 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley registered 16 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes during Monday's 118-100 victory over the Hawks.
Quickley reached double-digit points for the third straight game as the Raptors picked up their second straight victory. Over Quickley's last seven appearances, the guard has posted seventh-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 18.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 2.7 three-pointers.
