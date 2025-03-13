Quickley (rest) is off the injury report for Friday's game against Utah, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Quickley will return to game action after missing Wednesday's win over Philadelphia due to rest purposes. The 25-year-old combo guard has made nine appearances since the All-Star break, averaging 20.6 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds across 31.0 minutes per contest.