Quickley (hip) will play Wednesday against the Pistons, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Quickley officially has the green light to suit up after missing the previous game due to a left hip strain. With RJ Barrett (personal) sidelined, Quickley should lead Toronto's offense. The former Knicks has averaged 21.0 points, 8.0 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 36.7 minutes over his last 10 appearances.