Quickley (quad) will not play Tuesday versus Chicago, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.
Quickley will be sidelined for his third consecutive game Tuesday as he battles a right quad bruise. Dennis Schroder and Bruce Brown will continue anchoring playmaking duties for the Raptors in his stead.
