Coach Darko Rajakovic said Quickley (pelvis) will not play in Monday's game versus the Nuggets, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Quickley will miss his seventh consecutive game due to a bruised right pelvis he sustained in Toronto's season-opening loss to the Cavaliers. The 25-year-old's timetable for a return to game action remains unclear, though Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead will likely continue to shoulder an increased role while Quickley is out.