Quickley (hip) will not play Tuesday against the Magic, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.careports.
Quickley got in an individual workout at Monday's practice, but he'll sit out for a fourth game in a row. His next chance to play comes Thursday against Atlanta, but it's clear the Raptors want him to be 100 percent before he gets the green light.
