Quickley (personal) rejoined the Raptors ahead of Monday's game against the Nets and is listed as out due to "return to competitive conditioning," Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Quickley had been away from the club to attend to a personal matter, but he's back in Toronto and is presumably ramping up his activity to get back into game shape. His next opportunity to take the court will arrive Wednesday against the Knicks. The team should provide official word on Quickley's status for that contest when they release their next injury report Tuesday.