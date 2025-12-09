Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.
Quickley was a late addition to the injury report and will miss his first game of the season due to an illness. With the 26-year-old point guard unavailable, Jamal Shead, Ja'Kobe Walter and A.J. Lawson are candidates for increased playing time, while Scottie Barnes could handle increased playmaking duties.
