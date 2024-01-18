Quickley notched 17 points (6-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 121-97 victory over Miami.

Quickley has settled in nicely since the Raptors acquired him from the Knicks on Dec. 30. In his nine games with Toronto, Quickley has scored in double digits in eight contests and has tallied five or more assists in six appearances. Most importantly, his playing time is up from 24.0 minutes per game with New York to 31.0 minutes per game with Toronto.