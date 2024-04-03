Quickley totaled 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 128-111 loss to the Lakers.

Seeing his first action since March 17 after being away from the Raptors to attend to a personal matter, Quickley produced solid numbers in his return. The fourth-year guard has averaged 17.8 points, 6.6 assists, 4.6 boards, 2.8 threes and 0.8 steals in 33 games since being traded from the Knicks, and while Toronto is likely headed back to the draft lottery, the team seems to have found a strong foundation for its backcourt in Quickley.