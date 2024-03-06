Quickley posted 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 139-98 loss to the Pelicans.

Quickley provided a nice all-around game Tuesday, in what was a disastrous night for the Raptors on both ends of the floor. He's registered seven-plus assists in each of his last four games and has assumed a larger role in the offense with Scottie Barnes (hand) out indefinitely. Over his last 10 games, Quickley has averaged 17.7 points on 42.5 percent shooting (including 40.0 percent from three), 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals over 34.0 minutes per game.