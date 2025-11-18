Quickley registered 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 31 minutes during the Raptors' 110-108 win over the Hornets on Monday.

Quickley entered Monday's game having averaged just 4.3 rebounds per game, but he led the Raptors with a season-high 10 boards en route to his first double-double of the year. He also tied Brandon Ingram with the most threes on the Raptors, and Quickley has connected on at least three triples in five of his last six outings. Quickley has moved past his early-season shooting struggles, and across eight games in November he has connected on 52.0 percent of his field-goal attempts (including 44.6 percent from three on 7.0 3PA/G) while averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 assist, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 31.6 minutes per game.