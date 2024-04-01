Quickley (personal/conditioning) is probable to face the Lakers on Tuesday, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
Quickley has missed the past six games. First, he was away from the team due to personal reasons but then had to regain his conditioning. With that in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise if the guard has restrictions against the Lakers. RJ Barrett (conditioning) is also expected back for the Raptors.
