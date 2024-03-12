Quickley (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Quickley and Gary Trent (groin) are questionable after missing Monday's loss to the Nuggets, while RJ Barrett (personal) will be unavailable. Quickley has been stellar in limited action for the Raptors, averaging 21.0 points, 8.0 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals over his last 10 appearances. However, if he's sidelined, Gradey Dick and Javon Freeman-Liberty would be candidates for increased roles again.