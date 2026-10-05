Quickley finished with five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 12 minutes during Saturday's 129-105 preseason loss to Miami.

Quickley started at point guard and was held out after halftime along with the rest of Toronto's primary starters. The 27-year-old remains positioned for a significant role after averaging 16.4 points, 5.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds across 70 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, though the return of Kawhi Leonard adds another high-usage option to Toronto's offense.