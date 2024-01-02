Quickley finished with 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 28 minutes in Monday's 124-121 win over Cleveland.

Quickley entered the starting lineup in his Raptors debut, ending as one of six players with a double-digit point total and adding a team-high steals mark to go along with a half-dozen rebounds. Quickley has reached double figures in scoring in eight of his last 10 games, adding at least two steals in three of those contests.