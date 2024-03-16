Quickley chipped in 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 113-103 loss to the Magic.

It was the first time since Jan. 20 that Quickley attempted fewer than 10 shots, but he was able to get his teammates involved Friday en route to his sixth double-double of the season. He came into Friday's contest averaging 6.6 assists per game, but he has averaged 8.3 assists since the All-Star break while also contributing 21.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in that span.