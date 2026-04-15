Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Remains day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley (hamstring) was limited to an individual workout Tuesday, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Quickley is battling a mild hamstring strain and continues to be considered day-to-day. For now, a questionable tag is being anticipated ahead of Toronto's playoff game against Cleveland on April 18.
More News
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Considered day-to-day•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Exits early Sunday•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Not listed on injury report•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Resting Friday•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Minimal output in return•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Upgraded to available•