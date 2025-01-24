Now Playing

Quickley (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Quickley will miss his sixth consecutive contest due to a strained left hip, and his next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Pelicans. The 25-year-old has played only nine regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign, so the club will likely wait until he's 100 percent to give him the green light.

