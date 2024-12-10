Imaging on Quickley's left elbow Tuesday showed that he's progressing, but he remains without a timetable for a return, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Quickley hasn't been cleared to return to practice yet, and it sounds like the Raptors are going to proceed with caution. Quickley was diagnosed with a partial UCL tear in his left elbow in mid-November, and the most he's been able to do is individual drills since then.