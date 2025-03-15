Quickley (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Quickley will be held out of the Raptors' first leg of a back-to-back set Sunday, but he has a good shot at being available against the Suns on Monday. Jamal Shead (shoulder) and A.J. Lawson should see increased work Sunday due to Quickley's absence.
