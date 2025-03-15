Now Playing

Quickley (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Quickley will be held out of the Raptors' first leg of a back-to-back set Sunday, but he has a good shot at being available against the Suns on Monday. Jamal Shead (shoulder) and A.J. Lawson should see increased work Sunday due to Quickley's absence.

