Quickley (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.
Quickley's streak of missing every other game for rest purposes will continue Friday. Toronto will likely lean on Jamal Shead to help shoulder the load at the point guard position.
