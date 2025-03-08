Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Quickley (rest) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Quickley will rest for the second game of a back-to-back for the Raptors after dropping a game-high 34 points in Friday's win against the Jazz. Jamal Shead could get the bulk of the minutes in the backcourt Saturday against the Wizards.

More News