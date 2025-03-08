Quickley (rest) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Quickley will rest for the second game of a back-to-back for the Raptors after dropping a game-high 34 points in Friday's win against the Jazz. Jamal Shead could get the bulk of the minutes in the backcourt Saturday against the Wizards.
