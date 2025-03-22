Quickley (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
After a strong all-around performance in Thursday's loss to the Warriors, Quickley will rest Sunday. The Raptors will likely turn to Jamal Shead at the point guard position against San Antonio.
More News
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Hits for 21 in loss to Golden State•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Not listed on injury report•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Resting Sunday•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Pops for 20 in Utah•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Off injury report for Friday•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Listed out for Wednesday•