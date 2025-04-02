Quickley (rest) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Quickley has been in and out of the Raptors' lineup for rest purposes, and that trend will continue Thursday against Portland. With Quickley ruled out, Toronto will likely continue to lean on Jamal Shead to shoulder the load in the backcourt at the point guard position.
