Quickley (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and the Raptors are going to be very shorthanded -- Jakob Poeltl (hip) is out, and RJ Barrett remains in the concussion protocol. With Quickley sidelined, the Raptors will need a number of players to step up which could include Davion Mitchell, Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead.