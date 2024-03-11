Quickley (hip) will not play Monday against Denver, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Quickley is getting the night off to rehab his hip injury after playing an average of 42.0 minutes in his previous two games. Chris Boucher (knee) and Gary Trent (groin) are also out, so the Raptors will need a committee approach to soak up all of these minutes. Javon Freeman-Liberty is a candidate to start in Quickley's absence.
