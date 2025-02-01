Quickley (hip) contributed 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 15 minutes during Friday's 122-106 loss to the Bulls.

Though he was highly productive during his time on the court, Quickley was eased back from an eight-game absence due to a left hip strain on a minute restriction. The 25-year-old point guard should eventually settle into a regular 30-plus-minute role, but it may take several more games for him to get back to that level. He's been limited to just 10 appearances this season, as Quickley was also sidelined for about half of November and all of December due to a partial UCL tear in his left elbow and for eight games from Oct. 25 through Nov. 6 due to a bruised pelvis.