Quickley contributed 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 15 minutes during Friday's 122-106 loss to the Bulls.

Quickley missed eight straight games with a hip injury before returning Friday, and while he was dealing with a minutes restriction, he still posted an impressive stat line considering his playing time. Quickley's numbers and usage rate should go up in the coming days as long as he manages to stay healthy.