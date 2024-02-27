Quickley logged 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 130-122 win over the Pacers.

Quickley's usage continues to be through the roof with his new team, as he and Scottie Barnes put up gaudy numbers across the board. Through 11 February games, Quickley has averaged 17.4 points, 4.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 three-pointers.