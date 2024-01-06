Quickley finished Friday's 135-130 loss to the Kings with 20 points (6-17 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes.

Quickley has started in all three games since joining the Raptors on Dec. 30. He's taken advantage of the extra playing time and has now scored 20-plus points in two straight games, including Friday's loss. With a bigger role in Toronto, Quickley has attempted 16 field goals per game in his last three games -- up from 11.2 FGA on the bench for the Knicks -- and is averaging 20.0 points per game over that span