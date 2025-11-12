Quickley recorded 24 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Nets.

Quickley established a new season-high mark in scoring for a second consecutive contest, but the star floor general did more than just score. Quickley was second on the Raptors in points, second in assists, third in rebounds and led the team in steals. The sixth-year point guard made his presence felt everywhere on the court while also scoring over 20 points for a second straight game.