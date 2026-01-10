Quickley logged 17 points (6-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block over 34 minutes during the Raptors' 125-117 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Quickley and RJ Barrett were both in line for elevated roles Friday due to the absences of Scottie Barnes (knee) and Brandon Ingram (thumb). Quickley responded with a season-high 13 assists and his fifth double-double of the season while connecting on at least four threes for the 11th time. Barrett left late in the fourth quarter after tweaking his left ankle, so Quickley could be in line for a large role against the 76ers on Sunday if one or more of Barrett, Ingram and Barnes were to be on the shelf.