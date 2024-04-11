Quickley produced 32 points (10-24 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 106-102 loss to the Nets.

Despite struggling from the field, Quickley's perfect outing from the free-throw line helped him record a season-high 32 points in Wednesday's loss. Across his last three outings, the 24-year-old guard is averaging 29.3 points, 10.3 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 35.3 minutes. Quickley is also shooting 97.0 percent on 11.0 free-throw attempts per contest over that span.