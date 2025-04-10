Quickley contributed eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 126-96 win over the Hornets.

Quickley returned from a day of rest but saw just 14 minutes as these two rebuilding teams faced off. Quickley has been sitting every other game for Toronto, so a maintenance day against Dallas on Friday could be on the table.